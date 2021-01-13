Reports that Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao has resigned are baseless:Pondy CM

Puducherry Chief MinisterV Narayanasamy on Wednesday described as baseless reports thatMalladi Krishna Rao had resigned as Health Minister.

In a video message,the Chief Minister said reportsthat Rao had quit as Minister and handed the resignationletter to him were ''absolutely incorrect andmisleading''.

Rao was elected from the lone constituency inYanam,an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.

Narayanasamy said Rao had been chiefly instrumentalfor the development of his constituency (Yanam) and wasfelicitated at a function there recently.

Yanam has made stupendous progress because of thehard work put in by Rao for the last 25 years,he said.

Narayanasamy said Rao as Health Minister had madea mark in initiating steps to ensure that nothing was leftwanting in treatment of Covid stricken patients in governmenthospitals here and outlying regions.

''No other State would have perhaps seen such adedicated Minister in ensuring undelayed attention to theCovid-19 patients,{ Narayanasamy said, adding that Rao hadalso resorted to cleaning toilets in the government hospitalsvoluntarily.

The government would felicitate the minister onthe floor of the Assembly when it convenes its sessionshortly.

''I appeal to the media not to spread baseless andunconfirmed reports just to create sensation,'' the ChiefMinister said, dismissing reports that Rao had submitted theresignation letter to him.

''Such reports are baseless and intended to causeconfusion among the people,'' he added.

