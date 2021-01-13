Rajasthan govt should consider reducing VAT on petrol and diesel: Raje

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday said the state government should consider reducing value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel so that the people can get some relief from rising prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She claimed that the rates of petrol and diesel in Rajasthan are the highest in the country.

Raje said in a statement that during her tenure as chief minister, the state government had reduced VAT by 4 per cent and bore a financial burden of Rs 2,000 crore.

She said that looking at the pain of the common people, the state government should reduce VAT on petrol and diesel so that they get some relief from inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)