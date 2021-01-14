PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Donald Trump is impeached for second time https://on.ft.com/3oHCsQH - Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu spared from US investor blacklist https://on.ft.com/3qi3DBV

- Italy's government in crisis as Renzi ministers resign https://on.ft.com/3sn5tTQ - Intel to replace Bob Swan as chief https://on.ft.com/3nCXEG1

Overview - Donald Trump became the first U.S. president in history to be impeached for a second time as the House of Representatives charged him with "incitement to insurrection" for his role in stirring up a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol last week.

- The U.S. Treasury has blocked an attempt by the Pentagon and state department to put some of China's largest tech companies on a blacklist that would have banned US investors from holding their stock. - The Italian government was plunged into crisis on Wednesday night, after the resignation of three ministers from the ruling coalition put the future of prime minister Giuseppe Conte in doubt.

- Intel is replacing its chief executive Bob Swan after a series of manufacturing setbacks and competitive blunders that lost the veteran Silicon Valley company its crown as the top U.S. chipmaker. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

