U.S. envoy to U.N. speaks to Taiwan president, assures of support

U.S. envoy to U.N. speaks to Taiwan president, assures of supportReuters | New York | Updated: 14-01-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 09:57 IST
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Wednesday that she had spoken with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and made clear the United States "stands with Taiwan and always will, as friends and partners".
Craft had been due to visit Taiwan this week, despite strong objections from China which views the island as its own territory, but the trip was cancelled by the State Department as part of it stopping all travel ahead of the transition to the incoming Biden administration.
