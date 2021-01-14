Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could face 3.5 years in jail on return to Russia - lawyer

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is on a national wanted list for allegedly violating the terms of a suspended prison sentence and risks being jailed for three and a half years when he returns to Russia this weekend, one of his lawyers said on Thursday. Navalny announced on Wednesday that he plans to fly back to Russia on Sunday for the first time since he was poisoned in August with a Novichok nerve agent, despite the risk of being jailed on his return from Germany.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 13:52 IST
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could face 3.5 years in jail on return to Russia - lawyer

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is on a national wanted list for allegedly violating the terms of a suspended prison sentence and risks being jailed for three and a half years when he returns to Russia this weekend, one of his lawyers said on Thursday.

Navalny announced on Wednesday that he plans to fly back to Russia on Sunday for the first time since he was poisoned in August with a Novichok nerve agent, despite the risk of being jailed on his return from Germany. The Kremlin denies involvement in his poisoning, said it has seen no evidence that he was poisoned, and has said he is free to return to Russia at any time.

Navalny on Wednesday shrugged off the growing list of legal threats, calling criminal cases against him -- of which there are at least two pending -- fabricated to thwart his political ambitions. Vadim Kobzev, one of Navalny's lawyers, told Reuters on Thursday that Navalny had now been put on a national wanted list because Russia's prison service accuses him of not reporting to them at the end of last year in connection with a suspended sentence for embezzlement which he was serving out.

Navalny said the original case against him was trumped up and that he was in Germany at the time being treated as an outpatient for his poisoning so could not report in. The prison service says he was discharged from a Berlin hospital in September and therefore should have returned to Moscow and reported to them. "In theory they can detain him as soon as he arrives (in Russia) but initially only for 48 hours," said Kobzev, who said he expected a court to hear details of the case on Jan. 29 at which point it could order his suspended sentence to be converted into real jail time.

"The court can change his whole suspended sentence into a real one and give him three and a half years in jail," said Kobzev. Leonid Volkov, an ally of Navalny, has said that Navalny will become the world's most high profile political prisoner if he is jailed, likening him to Nelson Mandela, and has said he would become a symbol of resistance to the Kremlin.

The Kremlin, which refers to Navalny only as "the Berlin patient," says it is up to the relevant law enforcement agencies to decide how he is treated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey begins administering Sinovac shot to health workers

Turkey began administering the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac to health workers on Thursday, as it rolls out a nationwide vaccination programme against the disease that has killed more than 23,000 people in the country.Turkey ...

EMERGING MARKETS-South African rand, Russian rouble rise; stocks at record high

South Africas rand and Russias rouble rose on Thursday as most other emerging market currencies were muted against the dollar, while stocks inched up to a record high on continued optimism over easy monetary policy and stimulus measures The...

Four U.N. peacekeepers killed, five wounded in Mali attack

Four United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five wounded in central Mali on Wednesday after a convoy struck an explosive device and came under fire, the U.N. said.It was not clear who carried out the attack about 20 km 12 miles north o...

Ugandans choose between reggae singer and longtime leader in tense election

Ugandans began voting on Thursday in a presidential election pitting long-time leader Yoweri Museveni against an opposition galvanized by a popular singer despite a campaign marked by brutal crackdowns.Voting began between 60 to 90 minutes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021