Yediyurappa denies allegations over cabinet expansion

ANI | Davanagere (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:59 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Image Credit: ANI

All MLAs should concentrate on the development of the state rather than making baseless allegations if they did not get a ministerial berth, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday. The response came after over a dozen of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including senior leader H Vishwanath and Basangouda Patil Yatnal lashed out at him for overlooking them in the state cabinet expansion and alleged that Yediyurappa considered only those who 'blackmailed' him.

"We expanded the cabinet yesterday as per the instructions of the high command. There is still one more post vacant," Yediyurappa said. "I came to know that 10-12 MLAs are alleging that they did not get a ministerial berth. I have done my best, despite limitations," he said adding that he requests the MLAs leveling baseless allegations to talk to the high command of the party.

MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar and Angara S took oath as ministers in the cabinet expansion on Wednesday. Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal accused the CM of yielding to blackmail and not considering honesty and sincerity while naming the new cabinet inductees.

The Karnataka Chief Minister emphasised on the need for the development of the state, saying that his objective remains the development of the state and the preparations need to be made for the state's budget prsentation. "Assembly will commence its work by the end of this month and will have the budget session in March. I will try to bring a budget that will be good for the state," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

