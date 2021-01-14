Saudi minister denounces in Moscow Iran's "interventions" in Middle East

Saudi minister denounces in Moscow Iran's "interventions" in Middle EastReuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:39 IST
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday denounced Iran's "interventions" in the Middle East region, after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
Speaking at a joint news conference in Moscow with Lavrov, broadcast on Saudi TV, the Saudi minister said Tehran's proxy militias were obstructing a solution for the war in Syria. He also accused the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen of obstructing peace efforts in that country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
