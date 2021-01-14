Allegations against Munde: BJP leader says same woman harassed him

BJP leader Krishna Hegde onThursday claimed that a woman, who has leveled allegations ofrape against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, had beenharassing him for several years.

In a letter to suburban Amboli Police, Hegde, a formerMLA who was earlier with the Congress, said she was trying towoo him since 2010.

He also claimed that the woman had tried to trapanother political leader in the same way.

Munde, an NCP leader, has already denied the woman'sallegations.

Notably, the opposition BJP has sought Munde'sresignation after the woman, a 37-year-old aspiring singerfrom Mumbai, approached police with her allegations.

The woman used to call him (Hegde) and send messagesto him from various numbers and this continued till 2015 buthe told her clearly that he was not interested in meeting her,Hegde said.

He was shocked after reading about allegations against Munde and decided to approach police, Hegde said.

''This is a process to lure, honeytrap, blackmail andextort money and I would request the Mumbai Police to file anFIR and take the matter to its logical conclusion,'' the lettersaid.

Speaking to reporters, Hegde claimed the same womanhad tried to trap another political leader too.

''This is not a political issue for me, this happenedwith Munde, it could have happened with me in the past andtomorrow it may happen with anybody,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)