Bulgarian president calls April 4 national election

Bulgaria will hold a national election on April 4, the president said on Thursday, completing the full four-year term of the centre-right coalition government after it survived major anti-corruption protests last summer.

President Rumen Radev, who supported the anti-government protests, called the election a week later than the earliest possible date, citing the need for more preparations for a fair vote among challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Covid-19: Bulgaria reports 4 cases of side effects from Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)