Vijaywargiya claims 41 MLAs in West Bengal ready to join BJP

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:53 IST
BJP general secretary KailashVijaywargiya claimed on Thursday that he has a list of 41MLAs ''who support'' the Mamata Banerjee government in WestBengal but are ready to join the BJP.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are due this yearand the BJP is aiming to dislodge the Trinamool Congressgovernment in the state.

''I have a list of 41 MLAs who want to join the BJP.

If I take these legislators in the BJP's fold, the Mamatagovernment will fall.

''But we are looking at who should be admitted in theparty and who should not be,'' the BJP leader told reporters athis hometown.

''We have decided that among these legislators, we willnot take those whose image is not good,'' he further said.

Politics of violence is going on in West Bengal and''infiltrators'' are attacking BJP cadres, he said.

''They feel that if the BJP comes to power in thestate, then it will identify them and they will not be able tocontinue their illegal activities,'' Vijaywargiya said.

He also alleged that Banerjee wanted to take credit ofthe COVID-19 vaccination program.

The BJP-led Union government was going to bear theexpenses of the first phase of vaccination but Banerjee hasclaimed that her government is giving the vaccine free in thestate, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

