BJP has left MCDs bankrupt; NDMC, EDMC owe Rs 6,276 crores to Delhi govt, claims Sisodia

Launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that BJP ruled councils have left the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bankrupt.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:29 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia. . Image Credit: ANI

Launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that BJP ruled councils have left the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bankrupt. While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sisodia said, "North and East municipal corporations are bankrupt. They have Rs 12 crores and Rs 99 lakh in their bank accounts respectively. They have a loan amount of Rs 6,276 crores to be paid to the Delhi government. BJP has left the MCDs bankrupt."

In 14 years of corrupt rule, BJP has sucked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) dry. The municipal corporations are not in a state to pay the salaries of their employees. Even BJP leaders have agreed that corruption is at its peak in the MCD, Sisodia further said. He said the Centre has to provide money to all the municipal corporations across the country, as per the Constitution but despite Delhi's municipal councils being governed by the BJP, the Central government is not releasing funds for them.

"We had written several letters to the Central government regarding the same," he said. Targeting BJP councils for corruption, AAP leader urged BJP leaders to directly provide salaries to sanitation workers with the money given by the Delhi government. He also asked the workers to keep an eye on the BJP councils. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

