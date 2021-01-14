Nothing is impossible in politics:Sisir Adhikari on switching over to BJP

A day after he was removed as theEast Midnapore district President, veteran TMC MP SisirAdhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Thursdayevening hinted at a possible switchover to the saffron campby saying ''nothing is impossible in politics''.

He, however, said he is yet to take a call on the matter,but noted that he will discuss the issue with the partysupremo Mamata Banerjee.

''I have been in politics all my life. If someone feelsthat by removing me from a post, I will quit politics. Thenthey are wrong. I will continue to work for the people,''Adhikari told reporters at Kanthi in East Midnapore district.

When asked whether he would join the BJP, the 80-year-oldthree-time MP said, he is yet to take a decision in thisregard.

''Nothing is impossible in politics. But, whatever decisionI have to take I will take after discussing it with the partysupremo. Let's see,'' he said.

Reacting to his comments, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said theparty leadership was hurt when he chose to remain silent whenSuvendu attacked the TMC after switching over to the saffroncamp.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh, saidSisir Adhikari is welcome to join the party.

''He is a very senior leader. If he wants he can join us,''he said.

Nearly a month after West Bengal's political heavyweightSuvendu joined the BJP, his father and TMC Lok Sabha MP fromKanthi Sisir Adhikari was Wednesday removed as East Midnaporedistrict president.

Senior TMC minister Soumen Mahapatra, a known detractor ofthe Adhikari family, replaced Sisir Adhikari, who was madechairman of the core committee of the party's district unit, aless important post.

The decision followed Adhikari senior's ouster from thepost of chairman of Digha-Shankarpur Development Authority(DSDA).

TMC MLA Akhil Giri, also a detractor of the Adhikarifamily, replaced Sishir Adhikari as the chief of DSDA, whichis responsible for the upkeep and development of the beachtown in East Midnapore.

After crossing over of Suvendu Adhikari to the saffroncamp, his brother Soumendu Adhikari too joined the BJP afterTMC removed him as the administrator of Contai Municipality.

After the two brothers, all eyes are now set as what theirfather decides.

