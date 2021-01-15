Left Menu
Scrap new agri laws to end farmer agitation, says Baghel

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 15-01-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 00:00 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief MinisterBhupesh Baghel on Thursday pushed for repeal of the Centre'snew agri-marketing laws to end the ongoing agitation byfarmers outside Delhi.

He said after privatisation of airports and railways,the NDA government has now set its eyes on farmers land, theCongress leader said.

''But farmers have understood everything that's whythey are agitating for more than a month now. The SupremeCourt has also taken note of the agitation.

''Therefore, the government should withdraw the laws toend the agitation,'' Baghel said.

Baghel was here in Maharashtra to attend the last dayof the three-day camp for Chhattisgarh Congress office-bearersorganised at Gandhi Ashram in Sewagram.

Talking to the media, he said the purpose of the campwas to create new energy among Congress office-bearers bypropagating Mahatma Gandhi's ideas on non-violence, peace,equality and eradication of untouchability.

Talking about Chhattisgarh, Baghel said Maoism had''flourished'' during the BJP rule, but now his government ismaking efforts to curb it by reaching out to villagers inNaxal-affected areas.

''We are interacting with tribal people living inforests...we are trying to end Maoist activities inChhattisgarh,'' said Baghel.

Emphasis is being laid on making villages self-reliant and establish gram swarajya model as envisaged byby Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

