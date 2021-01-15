Pelosi and Schumer pledge quick action on Biden stimulus package

Pelosi and Schumer pledge quick action on Biden stimulus packageReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 04:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 04:02 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said Congress would get right to work on President-elect Joe Biden's stimulus package.
"The emergency relief framework announced by the incoming Biden-Harris administration tonight is the right approach," Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement. "We will get right to work to turn President-elect Biden’s vision into legislation that will pass both chambers and be signed into law."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israel's virus surveillance tool tests its democratic norms
Indo-Pacific region needs stability, democratic model of governance: US Ambassador Kenneth Juster
Indo-Pacific region needs stability and democratic governance, that is why India is important: US envoy Ken Juster.
Pelosi says more Democratic support for impeaching Trump than last time - CNN
WRAPUP 3-Republican would consider Democratic effort to impeach Trump after Capitol assault