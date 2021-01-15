Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 09:44 IST
Facing rape charges, Munde to continue as minister for now

In a relief for MaharashtraMinister Dhananjay Munde, who is facing rape allegation by awoman, his party NCP has decided to let him continue in thecabinet post for now, sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the decision was takenconsidering the complaints of harassment made against thewoman by some leaders from the opposition BJP and the MNS.

Top NCP leaders, including party president SharadPawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water ResourcesMinister Jayant Patil and senior leader Praful Patel, met herelate Thursday night to discuss the issue.

The meeting was held at Patel's residence.

Munde (45), the social justice minister in the ShivSena-led MVA government, has refuted the rape charges anddubbed them as blackmail attempt.

BJP leader Krishna Hegde on Thursday claimed that theMumbai-based woman had been harassing him for several years.

An MNS politician, too, has made similar allegationsagainst her.

Munde had levelled blackmailing charges against thewoman. Now other party politicians, too, have levelled suchcharges against the woman concerned.

The allegation by BJP and MNS leaders somewhereseems to strengthen Mundes claims. A police probe is going onin a case relating to Munde.

''We will need to wait for its conclusion. So, it wasdecided that Munde will continue in the post for now, thesources said.

On Thursday, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar said that theallegation against Munde was serious and added the partywill discuss the issue and decide on it ''as soon as possible.

Pawar told reporters that Munde met him on Wednesdayand explained his side of the episode.

State NCP president Jayant Patil said on Thursday thatMunde would not resign just because someone has madeallegations, but asserted the issue would be discussed insidethe NCP and a decision would be taken based on facts.

Patil had also said that any conclusion should bereached only based on police probe outcome into the matter.

The NCP leader had also claimed that the stategovernment was not interfering in the police probe.

Munde, an NCP leader from Beed district, has deniedthe rape allegations, claiming he is being blackmailed by thewoman and her sister.

Munde, however, has acknowledged that he was in arelationship with the complainant woman's sister and has twochildren with her.

The BJP has demanded Munde's resignation.

