Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympic swimmer released but ordered to stay away from DC

A five-time Olympic swimming medalist charged with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was released from federal custody but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C. until after next weeks inauguration.Klete Keller, who lives in Colorado, appeared during a brief hearing in Denver federal court following his arrest on charges brought by prosecutors in Washington.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 15-01-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 10:45 IST
Olympic swimmer released but ordered to stay away from DC

A five-time Olympic swimming medalist charged with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was released from federal custody but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C. until after next week's inauguration.

Klete Keller, who lives in Colorado, appeared during a brief hearing in Denver federal court following his arrest on charges brought by prosecutors in Washington. At the insistence of prosecutors, Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty said Keller could not travel to Washington before Jan. 21. After that, Keller is allowed to travel to Washington for court appearances and to meet with his lawyers but he must ask for permission for future visits to see his children in North Carolina after a trip already scheduled for this weekend.

Keller did not have to pay money to be released but promised to appear at future court hearings and comply with other standard conditions, including not possessing firearms.

Keller was charged Wednesday in federal court in Washington after a video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the Capitol last week.

Screenshots from the video were included in a court document charging him with knowingly entering a restricted building to impede an official government function, disorderly conduct, and obstructing law officers.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

The 38-year-old Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He captured two golds and a silver as a member of the 800-meter freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free.

Keller's alleged participation in the Capitol protest was first reported this week by SwimSwam, a site dedicated to covering competitive swimming and other aquatic sports.

It pointed to video posted to social media by Townhall reporter Julio Rosas, which showed a tall man wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket among the rioters as officers attempted to clear the Rotunda.

SwimSwam said at least a dozen people within the sport have identified the man as Keller after reviewing the video and screenshots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Japan to launch new professional league in 2022

The Japan Rugby Football Union said on Friday it will launch a three-tier professional league from January 2022 in a bid to raise the domestic game to a new level, though the changes fell short of the dramatic shake-up some had been calling...

Jallikattu competition underway in Tamil Nadu

Traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu competition is underway on Friday in Palamedu area of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The event in the state started on Thursday.As per COVID-19 rules, the number of players in an event should not exceed more...

Three Union ministers start ninth round of talks with representatives of farmer groups over new agri laws.

Three Union ministers start ninth round of talks with representatives of farmer groups over new agri laws....

Centra Vista: Construction work of new Parliament building begins

The construction work of the new Parliament building started on Friday, over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project under the governments ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.The new Parli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021