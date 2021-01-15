PM Modi condoles loss of lives in road accident in Karnataka

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. Eleven people, including nine women, were killed in a road accident near Itigatti village in the district. Most of them hailed from Davanagere district, police said.

Posting a condolence message from the prime minister, the PMO tweeted, ''Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi.'' PTI KR DVDV

