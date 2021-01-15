Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in road accident in Karnataka

New Delhi, Jan 15 PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Karnatakas Dharwad district. Most of them hailed from Davanagere district, police said.Posting a condolence message from the prime minister, the PMO tweeted, Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnatakas Dharwad district.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:25 IST
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in road accident in Karnataka

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. Eleven people, including nine women, were killed in a road accident near Itigatti village in the district. Most of them hailed from Davanagere district, police said.

Posting a condolence message from the prime minister, the PMO tweeted, ''Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi.'' PTI KR DVDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Japan mulls harsher punishments for violators of COVID-19 restriction measures

Tokyo Japan, January 15 ANISputnik Japans Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday held a meeting to discuss introducing harsher punishments for violators of coronavirus rules as the country sees a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths,...

Six Indians in top-10 of BWF world junior rankings; Varun, Samiya attain World No. 2 spot

Riding on some fine performances, promising Indian shuttlers Varun Kapur and Samiya Imad Farooqui along with four other Indians have confirmed Top-10 spots in the recently announced BWFs world junior rankings. Starting 2021 on a high, Varun...

'A clear and final no': French minister opposes $20 bln Canadian offer for Carrefour

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire expressed Frances stiff opposition to a possible near-20 billion takeover of Carrefour by Canadas Alimentation Couche-Tard on Friday, driving the French retailers shares down by 4.5.Food security is strategic...

South star Vijay's 'Master' to get Hindi remake

Mumbai, Jan 15 PTI Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screens on Friday announced they have acquired the rights to adapt Tamil film Master in Hindi.Starring Vijay Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021