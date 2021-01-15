Uganda's opposition presidential candidate Wine says people have right to protest after polls

Uganda's opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said on Friday that he wanted a peaceful resolution to Thursday's election, in which he has alleged that fraud occurred, but said people have a constitutional right to protest.

Wine spoke at a news conference at his home in the capital shortly after the electoral commission announced that, with nearly 30% of votes counted, President Yoweri Museveni had a strong lead over him.

