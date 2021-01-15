Uganda's opposition presidential candidate Wine says people have right to protest after polls

Uganda's opposition presidential candidate Wine says people have right to protest after pollsReuters | Kampala | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:29 IST
Uganda's opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said on Friday that he wanted a peaceful resolution to Thursday's election, in which he has alleged that fraud occurred, but said people have a constitutional right to protest.
Wine spoke at a news conference at his home in the capital shortly after the electoral commission announced that, with nearly 30% of votes counted, President Yoweri Museveni had a strong lead over him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bobi Wine
- Uganda
- Yoweri Museveni