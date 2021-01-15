Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda's opposition presidential candidate rejects early preliminary results

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:00 IST
Uganda's opposition presidential candidate rejects early preliminary results
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Uganda's opposition frontrunner in this week's presidential election said on Friday he rejected early preliminary results released by the electoral commission.

"We are winning," Bobi Wine told a news conference at his home in the capital in which he alleged fraud and violence in Thursday's polls but did not provide evidence.

His claims have not been independently verified by Reuters or observers, though the United States and the European Union, which have previously deployed observation missions for Ugandan elections, did not deploy teams this time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Special posts of DSP created for security at Ramjanmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath temple

The Uttar Pradesh government has created special posts of DSP to oversee security at the Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the Mathuras Krishna Janmabhoomi. The posts has been created on the recommendation o...

Goyal exhorts Indian investors to eye BIMSTEC nations to foster larger ecosystem for startups

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday exhorted Indian investors to eye the BIMSTEC nations for greater engagement through investments, mentoring and support to foster the larger ecosystem for startups in the region. He expressed confidence ...

Indonesian authorities download crashed plane's black box

Jakarta Indonesia, January 15 ANIXinhua Indonesian authorities have downloaded the flight data recorder FDR belonging to the Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into Jakarta waters last week, the National Transportation Safety Committee said o...

Greece may ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Jan. 25

Greece could ease some restrictions in the retail sector next week after a nationwide lockdown helped contain a surge in COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.Mitsotakis government imposed a strict lockdown,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021