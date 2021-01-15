Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat govt studying anti-conversion laws of UP, MP: Patel

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:57 IST
Gujarat govt studying anti-conversion laws of UP, MP: Patel

The Gujarat government isexamining laws enacted by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh tocurb ''forced religious conversions by marriage'', said DeputyChief Minister Nitin Patel on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, both ruled by theBJP, have brought religious freedom laws to stop conversionthrough marriage or by any other fraudulent means.

These laws against inter-faith marriages as an allegedploy for conversion provide for long prison terms and heftyfines for violators.

''Some people indulge in trapping or alluring orcheating Hindu girls to marry them. But we have seen that mostof the timesuch girls regret taking this step as they andtheir families are never happy in such situations.

''This also creates division in the society,'' Patelsaid in reply to a question.

Patel was speaking to reporters after attending anevent organised by the VHP here to start the drive for raisingdonations for the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya.

''Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments haveformed laws to stop this kind of activities so that there isno tension between different communities,'' he said.

''The Gujarat government has also received many suchrepresentations from different organisations and people,'' theDeputy Chief Minister said.

''We are studying the effectiveness, long-term effectsand legal standing of the laws made by UP and MP. The Gujaratgovernment will take a decision at an appropriate timeregarding bringing such a law,'' he said.

Patel said the fund collection drive is a historicexercise which will connect every Hindu with the constructionof the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia to reopen schools as COVID-19 case tally passes 3.5 million

Russia will fully reopen schools across the country from next week and the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak may have passed its peak, authorities said on Friday, as the national case tally passed the 3.5 million mark.Teenage schoolchild...

Fiat Chrysler partners with Wipro to establish its first global digital hub in India

Wipro Limited on Friday announcedthat it has been chosen as a strategic technology servicespartner by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA to establish itsfirst global digital hub in Hyderabad This digital hub, called FCA ICT India, will supportFC...

Tamil Nadu undertakes One Nation One Ration Card system reform

Tamil Nadu has become the 11th State in the country to successfully undertake One Nation One Ration Card system reform stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. Thus, the State has become eligible to mobilise additio...

HCL Tech to hire 20,000 people in next 2 quarters: CEO

IT services major HCL Technologies is looking at hiring about 20,000 people over the next two quarters to meet the demand coming in on the back of strong growth in deal signing and adoption of digital services.The Noida-based company, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021