TMC MP Satabdi Roy becomes vocal, says "facing problems but will not join BJP"

Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party leaders have become vocal against their own party. Starting from TMC Minister Rajeeb Banerjee, Baishali Dalmia and now TMC MP from Birbhum Satabdi Roy has raised her grievances against the party through her Facebook Post.

ANI | Birbhum (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:42 IST
TMC MP Satabdi Roy (Photo/Facebook). Image Credit: ANI

Though she said she is facing problems in the ruling TMC but added that she "will not join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)". She will be visiting New Delhi on Saturday. Her Facebook account named Satabdi Roy Fans Club post stated that "I am with the people of my Constituency but some people don't want me to reach to you all. I am even not informed about the Party programmes so how can I participate. Stay well I will inform you all on January 16 at 2 pm if I take any further decisions."

Satabdi Roy while speaking exclusively to ANI over the phone, said "I am facing a lot in the party and the Facebook post is genuine and done by me. I am going to Delhi tomorrow. As a Parliamentarian, I can visit Delhi." At the same time, Roy clarified that she is "not going to join to BJP" on being asked if there is any possibility of her joining to the BJP.

"I was invited in the Bolpur rally and I participated with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but I did not carry forward my issues to her. Provided if party supreme speaks to me I will surely speak to her regarding the issues," said Satabdi Roy when asked on why she did not carry forward party's issues to CM in Bolpur on December 28, 2020. On Thursday BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargia had claimed that 41 MLAs who support Mamata Banerjee government are ready to join the BJP.

In a social media post on her 'Satabdi Roy Fan Club' Facebook page, the actor turned politician said the reason behind her absence in party programmes in her constituency, Birbhum, was because she was not informed about the schedules in advance. According to TMC insiders, the Birbhum MP was seldom seen at party programmes in the district after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Roy was last seen during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Birbhum visit on December 28,2020. "Roy was not on good terms with the ruling party coterie in Birbhum for long. Local leaders did not like Roy disbursing her Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) funds without getting them authorised by the party to select development projects," a party source said. (ANI)

