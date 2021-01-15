NCP will wait for probe outcome in case against Munde: Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar onFriday said the party will think of any action againstMaharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde, facing rape accusation,only after the truth comes out post police probe in thematter.

Munde, the Social Justice Minister and NCP leader, hasbeen accused of rape by a Mumbai-based woman, a charge he hasstrongly refuted and termed it as a blackmail attempt.

Pawar told reporters here that the NCP wants an ACPrank woman officer to be part of the police team that willprobe the allegations against Munde.

The former Union ministers comments came in the wakeof NCP leaders holding a late Thursday night meeting todiscuss the issue.

At the meeting it was decided to let Munde continue inhis post for now and take a call on his fate after the policeinvestigation is completed.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pawar had termedthe allegations levelled by the woman as serious.

On Thursday, BJP leader Krishna Hegde and Manish Dhuriof the MNS alleged that the same woman had allegedly harassedthem, too.

Pawar on Friday said the claims made by Hegde andDhuri were not in public domain when he had termed theallegations of the woman against Munde as being serious.

When we learnt these things (claims of Hegde andDhuri), we came to a conclusion that the matter has to beprobed in detail.

''We were and are sure that the police department willdo that, Pawar said, adding the party will not interfere inthe police investigation.

The only thing we suggested was that there should atleast one woman ACP rank official probing the matter. Theyshould bring to the fore facts after taking information aboutthe complaints. And they should complete the probe as soon aspossible, he added.

Pawar said possibility that injustice will be meted toone if the matter is not probed in detail cannot be ruled outand hence, the party is waiting for the investigation outcome.

The NCP president said he has full confidence that theMumbai Police will bring the truth out.

Asked about some BJP leaders targeting the NCP overthe episode involving Munde, Pawar said it is the right of theopposition to criticise.

But, he added, it is the responsibility of the NCP togo deep into the matter to know the facts and take the rightdecision accordingly.

On the BJP making repeated allegations against NCPleaders like Munde and Nawab Malik (another NCP minister),Pawar attributed the same to the restlessness of the NDAlead constituent after losing power in Maharashtra.

It is alright. I can understand the restlessness ofthose who have lost power. I dont see it as different fromtargeting those because of whom they feel they lost thepower, he added.

Malik's son-in-law has been arrested by the NCB in adrugs case.

Asked about another allegation against Munde that hehid information about having two more children from therelationship with the sister of the complainant woman, Pawarsaid it needs to be checked and added such cases of hidinginformation have happened in the country previously.

It needs to be checked whether he got married for thesecond time or has more children, but did not share theinformation. Such cases have happened in the country.

''Even (there are) cases involving the highest people.

But I dont want to go into their details, Pawar said withoutnaming anyone.

