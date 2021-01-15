Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day Jan 20-source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:29 IST
Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day Jan 20-source

President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 after considering a departure on Jan. 19, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. Trump, who had already announced plans not to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, is planning a farewell event at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered, the source said.

He will then fly on to Palm Beach, Florida, to begin his post-presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club, the source told Reuters. (Reporting By Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AAP asks BJP to resign if it can't run MCDs

The AAP on Friday demanded that the BJP should resign and let it rule the municipal corporations for one year before the civic polls due in 2022 amid an ongoing tussle between the two sides over non-payment of salaries to MCD employees.Delh...

Strong 5.9-magnitude quake shakes Guatemala

A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake swayed buildings in Guatemalas capital Friday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The shaking lasted a long time and shook some things from walls.The U.S. Geological Service said ...

Spain reports record 40,197 COVID-19 cases, incidence hits new high

Spain reported a record 40,197 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the incidence of the disease as measured over the past 14 days hit a new high of 575 cases per 100,000 people, climbing from 522 cases the previous day, Health Ministry data...

EU welcomes Biden proposal for U.S. stimulus

The European Commission welcomed a 1.9 trillion stimulus package proposed by President-elect Joe Biden to help the U.S. economy deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but said its full impact would not become clear until Congress debates it.Biden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021