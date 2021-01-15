Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day Jan 20-source

President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 after considering a departure on Jan. 19, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. Trump, who had already announced plans not to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, is planning a farewell event at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered, the source said.

He will then fly on to Palm Beach, Florida, to begin his post-presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club, the source told Reuters. (Reporting By Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul)

