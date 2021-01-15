"We have got battery torch symbol," says Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam has beenallotted 'battery torch' symbol by the Election Commission forthe coming assembly elections, party chief Kamal Haasan saidhere on Friday.

''We have been allotted torchlight symbol for all the234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu,'' he said in a videomessage on his twitter handle.

Assembly elections are likely to be held duringApril-May in the state.

MNM contested on the symbol of torchlight in the 2019Lok Sabha elections and garnered a vote share of 3.77 percent.

The party had last month said it was 'denied' the torchsymbol for 2021 assembly polls by the EC though the party gotit for the neighbouring Puducherry.

The MNM had moved the Madras High Court last month,seeking a direction to the Election Commission to allot thesymbol to it.

It had also wanted the court to restrain the MGR MakkalKatchi from using the battery torch symbol alloted then to thelittle known party.

