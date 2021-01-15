NCP leader Khadse appears before ED in 2016 land deal case

Former Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse on Friday morning arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai after he was summoned by the agency in connection to a land deal in Pune. The case date backs to 2016.

Khadse was seen entering the office of the central agency's office at Ballard Estate here at around 11 am. His daughter Shradha Khadse Choudhary was also seen entering the office around 12 pm. The ED had earlier summoned him last December, but he skipped citing the health issues.

Former BJP leader Khadse had to resign from the then Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet in 2016 following allegations regarding the land deal. (ANI)

