Terrorist network trying to recruit cadre using social media: Lt Gen Joshi

PTI | Udhampur | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:36 IST
The Army's northern command chief Lieutenant General Y K Joshi on Friday said the terrorist network is now striving to recruit cadre through extensive use of social media as relentless counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir have forced the deep state in Pakistan to recalibrate its strategy.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an Army Day event here, Lieutenant General Joshi highlighted the succusses of the Army and hailed the bravery of its soldiers.

''Relentless operations on the LoC (Line of Control), backed by robust multi-agency grid in the hinterland, have forced the deep state in Pakistan to recalibrate its approach,'' he said, adding that the terrorist network across the border is now trying hard to recruit cadre through extensive use of various social media platforms.

He said the recent District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir have shown the resolve and will of the people to shun separatism and embrace democracy.

Lieutenant General Joshi said that the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and improvement in governance have been a game changer and helped in restoring faith of the common people in government institutions.

He said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is stable and under control, but there is a possibility of a flare-up any time. ''There is also the collusivity factor with threat ranging from supplying of weapons to sharing of operational practices and so on,'' he said.

He said the Indian Army has played its designated role of creating an ecosystem of safety and normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Army commander commended all ranks of the northern command for their dedication and devotion to duty, and said it is never about the weapon but the man behind it who wins the battle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

