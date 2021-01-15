Special session of Puducherry Assembly from January 18

The Puducherry assembly wouldmeet on January 18 for a special session, an official said onFriday.

The session has been reconvened by Speaker V PSivakolundhu and will begin at 10.15 am, Secretary to theAssemblyR Munusamy told PTI.

He said the Business Advisory committee will meet onJanuary 18 evening to decide the number of days of thesession.

The previous session of the assembly was held in Julylast year when the Congress government presented the 2020-21budget and the House adjourned sine die on July 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)