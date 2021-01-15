Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Governor launches development works in UP's Deoria, Kushinagar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:48 IST
Rajasthan Governor launches development works in UP's Deoria, Kushinagar

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra inaugurated 21 development works in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh and 11 in Kushinagar district on Friday through video conference from Raj Bhawan here on Friday.

Mishra said he has a special connect with Deoria district that he represented as a Lok Sabha MP from 2014 to 2019.

He added that efforts should be made at all levels for all-round development and public welfare of this region. Describing the people as paramount in democracy, Mishra called upon the people's representatives to commit themselves to work for public welfare.

Mishra expressed happiness that his efforts for setting up a medical college in Deoria paid off with the help of the state government as is now going to start soon.

With the opening of an airport in Kushinagar, the region will get a different identity on the international tourism map, he said in a statement.

He hoped that local residents would benefit more from the works that have been done.

Current Deoria Lok Sabha member Ramapati Ram Tripathi and MLA Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi also expressed their views during the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Child labour ‘robs children of their future’, scourge must end urges UN

There is no place for child labour in society, said Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization ILO. It robs children of their future and keeps families in poverty.Breaking down the stats 152 million children are ...

EU looks at vaccine certificates to help summer tourism

The European Union is looking at a common vaccine certificate to help get travelers to their vacation destinations and prevent tourism from suffering another disastrous year due to the coronavirus pandemic.European Commission President Ursu...

Uber looks to spin off Postmates' robotics division - TechCrunch

Ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies Inc is looking to spin off the robotics unit of Postmates, a food delivery startup it acquired last year, TechCrunch reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.Postmates X will be spun...

Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounts to 10,026 after 16 more deaths

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalclimbed to 10,026 after 16 more succumbed to the virus onFriday, the health department said in a bulletin.The coronavirus tally mounted to 5,64,098 with 623 freshcases, it said.The discharge rate improved to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021