Mukul Roy invited Satabdi for talks in Delhi: Kunal Ghosh

After meeting Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and actor Satabdi Roy at her residence, party leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Mukul Roy had invited her for talks when she visits Delhi.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:50 IST
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After meeting Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and actor Satabdi Roy at her residence, party leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Mukul Roy had invited her for talks when she visits Delhi. Interacting with the media outside Satabdi's residence, Ghosh said, "Satabdi and I are old friends. We had a normal conversation. Mukul Roy's phone came. He invited Satabdi for a talk in Delhi as she is going there tomorrow."

Ghosh said that apart from Mukul Roy, TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Sougata Roy and Sudip Bandyopadhyay had also called Satabdi Roy. When asked about whether Shatabdi would join BJP, Ghosh declined to answer saying, "I will not comment on this."

Speculations about Satabdi's joining BJP surfaced after she announced that she would go to Delhi on Saturday. Satabdi Roy had expressed her displeasure over several issues in the TMC on social media. Earlier today, speaking to ANI, Satabdi said, "I am facing a lot of problems in the TMC. The Facebook post is genuine and was done by me. I am going to Delhi tomorrow. If I am going to Delhi, it does not mean I am joining BJP. I am a parliamentarian and I can go to Delhi." (ANI)

