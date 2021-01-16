Shiv Sena-led coalition government too strong to be affected by allegations: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said the Shiv Sena-led coalition government is too strong to be affected by allegations levelled by the Opposition against the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders. "This is the mantra of the Opposition. As soon as something happens, they start demanding resignations, and if this starts happening then we too will have to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Modi every day over farmers' agitation or other issues, and the farmers' agitation is something that calls for a resignation", said Raut on being asked about the statement regarding the resignation of two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders demanded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Is it necessary to answer every allegation?" he said while talking to ANI after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday. Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde is facing rape allegations levelled by a 38-year-old woman. Munde had refuted the allegations saying that he was in a relationship with her since 2003.

In a major twist in the Dhananjay Munde rape case, BJP leader Krishna Hegde on Thursday made a written complaint in the Amboli Police Station against the woman who has accused the Maharashtra Minister of rape. (ANI)

