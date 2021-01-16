Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN rolls out COVID-19 vaccination, govt doctor gets first vaccine shot

Tamil Nadu on Saturday rolled out the COVID-19 vaccination drive at 166 sites across the state with a government doctor here becoming the first to be administered the shot. Chief Minister K Palaniswami said everyone, including him, should get vaccinated, but priority, however, was only for frontline workers such as the doctors and health workers. Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association TNGDApresident Dr K Senthil was the first to be administered the vaccine in the state at the Government Rajaji Hospital premises here in the presence of Palaniswami, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials. Everyone should for sure get vaccinated.

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 16-01-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 12:52 IST
TN rolls out COVID-19 vaccination, govt doctor gets first vaccine shot
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu on Saturday rolled out the COVID-19 vaccination drive at 166 sites across the state with a government doctor here becoming the first to be administered the shot.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said everyone, including him, should get vaccinated, but priority, however, was only for frontline workers such as the doctors and health workers.

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA)president Dr K Senthil was the first to be administered the vaccine in the state at the Government Rajaji Hospital premises here in the presence of Palaniswami, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

''Everyone should for sure get vaccinated. You and I have to get vaccinated. Those from your and my family too should get the vaccinated,'' Palaniswami told reporters here after the roll-out of the vaccination drive pan-India by Prime minister Narendra Modi.

The vaccination is aimed at protecting everyone in the country, he said, adding priority was, however, would be given to doctors, health workers and others at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus, he said.

On apprehensions about the vaccine and steps to allay fears, Palaniswami said: ''During the initial stages it could be there and will fade later. Who is the first to take vaccines? It is Dr Senthil, president of the TNGDA.'' Also, a host of doctors, nurses and other health workers came forward and got vaccinated, he said adding the fact that medical doctors were now getting vaccinated would help allay apprehensions.

The vaccination session sites in Tamil Nadu were decked with banners and flowers announcing the vaccine roll-out.

In Chennai and other locations, deans of government medical college hospitals were among those to receive the vaccines.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Ministers, including R B Udhaya Kumar, took part in the vaccine roll-outevent here in southern Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Godzilla vs Kong' to now release in March

Warner Bros has announced that Godzilla vs Kong will now be releasing two months early on March 26.The film, the fourth entry in Legendarys MonsterVersefranchise, was previously slated to hit theatres and streaming service HBO Max on May 21...

U.S. carries out 13th and final execution under Trump administration

The U.S. government carried out the 13th and final federal execution under President Donald Trumps administration early on Saturday, days before his successor Joe Biden takes office with a promise to try to end the death penalty. Dustin Hig...

Highway construction comes under Uttarakhand HC scrutiny

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government whether due permissions had been obtained for the construction of a highway, part of which passes through a national park.A division bench, comprising Chief Justice R S Chauhan and J...

Liv Tyler reveals she tested COVID-19 positive on New Year's Eve

Actor Liv Tyler on Saturday shared that she tested positive for coronavirus on New Years Eve and has since recovered.The Lord of The Rings star opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram post.I tested positive for covid 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021