UP: Woman officer accuses man of raping, blackmailing her

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 16-01-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:05 IST
A woman officer posted in Lalganj tehsil here has lodged a complaint against a man accusing him of raping and blackmailing her, police said on Saturday.

Acting on the complaint, the police on Friday arrested the accused belonging to Basantpur in Shahjahanpur district, Station House Officer Ram Adhar said.

The woman officer had lodged a complaint with the police on January 2 alleging the man used to beat and harass her during the days when she was taking coaching and had also made an obscene video and pictures of her, Adhar said.

The officer alleged that when she got a job in a bank in Bareilly, the accused used to come there and harass her, he said citing the complaint of the woman.

On her selection in the Provincial Civil Service, she was posted in Pratapgarh in 2017 and the woman officer said the accused used to come to her officers’ colony residence there, the SHO said, adding the man, along with his two associates, had come again there on December 18 last year but fled when she raised an alarm.

The woman has also alleged that the accused used to blackmail her family on the basis of the obscene video, Adhar said.

Based on her complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the accused and further probe is underway, the police officer said.

