Left Menu
Development News Edition

World's largest vaccination drive shows determination of a self-reliant India, says Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:59 IST
World's largest vaccination drive shows determination of a self-reliant India, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

As the country began administering two made-in-India vaccines against COVID-19 on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it represents the determination of a self-reliant India and is an important milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

Complimenting scientists as the world's largest vaccination drive was rolled out, Shah said in a series of tweets that India is one of the few countries which have achieved success to end the biggest crisis facing the humanity.

The home minister said the 'New India' led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an India that transforms disasters into opportunities and challenges into achievements.

''This 'Made in India' vaccine represents the determination of the self-reliant India. On this historic day, I bow to all our Corona warriors,'' he said in tweets in Hindi.

Shah said the country is witnessing a historic moment and has crossed an important milestone in the fight against the coronavirus under the leadership of Modi.

''The world's largest vaccination campaign shows the immense potential of India's scientists and the power of our leadership,'' he said.

The home minister said, ''India is one of the few countries which has achieved success to end the biggest crisis against humanity.'' He said every Indian is proud of this unprecedented achievement.

''This is the emergence of a new self-sufficient India on the globe. Many congratulations to all the scientists,'' he said.

The prime minister on Saturday launched India's COVID-19 vaccination drive and asserted that the made-in-India vaccines being rolled out will ensure a ''decisive victory'' for the country over the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

After first jab, surgeon hails nation's efforts against virus

Receiving the first shot of COVID-19vaccine in this southern port city, renowned cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periyappuram on Saturday hailed the countrys efforts to wipe out the novel coronavirus and said he felt comfortable afte...

Cold wave conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with Bathinda registering a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, officials said.Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved the chill at 6.5, 7.8...

Meghalaya CM launches first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday launched the COVID-19 vaccination program in the state at a government medical facility, where 100health workers were administered the shots.Another 732 people, mostly health workers and ...

Farmer union in SC: Remove remaining members of panel on agri laws, select new people

A farmer union requested the Supreme Court on Saturday to remove the remaining three members of the committee it had set up to resolve the impasse over the three contentious farm laws, and select people who can do the job on the basis of mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021