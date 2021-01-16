HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL36 LD VACCINE V-Day: Healthcare workers get first jabs as India rolls out world’s largest inoculation programme against COVID-19 New Delhi: Healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle got their first jabs on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the world’s largest vaccination drive against the pandemic, showing the light at the end of a 10-month tunnel that upended millions of lives and livelihoods.

DEL37 VACCINE-PM-EMOTIONAL PM turns emotional recalling people's sufferings, sacrifices of healthcare, frontline workers New Delhi: On the day of the nationwide launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional recalling people's sufferings during the pandemic, death of healthcare workers while serving the infected and noted that many of those who died could not be given the traditional last rites.

DEL55 INDO-NEPAL-GYAWALI Nepal never accepts interference in domestic politics: Nepalese Foreign Minister Gyawali New Delhi: Nepal does not accept interference in its domestic politics as it is capable of handling its internal problems, Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said on Saturday, in comments that came against the backdrop of China wading into the political turmoil in the Himalayan nation following the dissolution of its parliament.

DEL42 VACCINE-SHAH World's largest vaccination drive shows determination of a self-reliant India, says Amit Shah New Delhi: As the country began administering two made-in-India vaccines against COVID-19 on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it represents the determination of a self-reliant India and is an important milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

LGD5 SC-FARMERS Farmer union in SC: Remove remaining members of panel on agri laws, select new people New Delhi: A farmer union requested the Supreme Court on Saturday to remove the remaining three members of the committee it had set up to resolve the impasse over the three contentious farm laws, and select people who can do the job ''on the basis of mutual harmony''.

DEL41 WHATSAPP-LD POLICY-DELAY WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15 New Delhi: WhatsApp has decided to delay the rollout of its new policy update to May 15 after massive criticism from users globally, including India, over concerns that data was being shared with its parent company Facebook.

DEL50 FARMERS-CHIDAMBARAM No one was consulted, govt must agree to start on 'clean slate': Chidambaram on farm laws impasse New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the impasse on the farm laws, alleging that ''no one'' was consulted for the legislations, and asserted that the only way out for the government was to agree to start on a ''clean slate''.

SPORTS SPF24 SPO-CRI-SCG-RACISM Indian fan complains of racism at SCG during third Test Sydney: Sydney Cricket Ground officials have launched an investigation after an Indian supporter alleged that he was subjected to racial profiling and abuse by a security officer during the final day of the third Test against Australia.

FOREIGN FGN26 VIRUS-UK-TRAVEL UK closes travel corridors to block out new coronavirus strains London: All travel corridors in place between the UK and some regions will be temporarily closed from Monday as part of efforts to curb the spread of new coronavirus variants from countries such as Brazil and South America. By Aditi Khanna FGN24 PAK-PM-LD AIDE Pak Cabinet removes PM Imran Khan's aide as PTV chairman after high court order Islamabad: The Pakistan Cabinet has removed Naeem Bukhari, a close associate of Prime Minister Imran Khan, as chairman of Pakistan Television (PTV), after the Islamabad High Court barred him from working as the head of the state-run channel, according to media reports on Saturday. By Sajjad Hussain.

