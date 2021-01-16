Uganda's Museveni declared winner of presidential poll-election commission

Uganda's Museveni declared winner of presidential poll-election commissionReuters | Kampala | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:11 IST
Uganda's election commission on Saturday declared incumbent Yoweri Museveni the winner of the presidential election, extending his 35-year rule as his main rival alleged fraud and urged citizens to reject the result.
Museveni won 5.85 million votes, or 58.64%, of the total, while main opposition candidate Bobi Wine won 3.48 million votes (34.83%), the electoral commission said in a televised news conference.
