When will poor get free COVID vaccine, asks Akhilesh

As the coronavirus vaccine was launched on Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sought to know from the government how the drive will be conducted and when the poor will get the shot free of cost.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 20:45 IST
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said he has faith in doctors of the country but not the government. Image Credit: ANI

As the coronavirus vaccine was launched on Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sought to know from the government how the drive will be conducted and when the poor will get the shot free of cost. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said he has faith in doctors of the country but not the government.

He also suggested that the BJP people should first line up in queues and get themselves vaccinated as the party conducts all programmes in a grand manner. ''After one year, when the SP will come to power, we will ensure free vaccine for all," he said while asking from the government when the poor will get free vaccines. Earlier in the month, Yadav had triggered a controversy, saying he will not get himself injected with a "BJP vaccine" against coronavirus.

Later, Yadav had tried to make amends, saying he was not referring to the scientists. On Saturday, he sought to know if the staff put on vaccination duty has been given proper training and all logistics regarding the vaccine have been taken care of.

"I would also like to know if proper funds are being given for vaccination centres, else how the work will be done? We also want to know if there are proper arrangements for the storage and transportation of the vaccine. We have full faith in our doctors but not in the government." "It is good that coronavirus vaccine has come out but only believe what the doctors say, not Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.

He also attacked the state government over allegations of fake encounters, custodial deaths and crime against the women. The SP chief alleged that his party workers have been framed in fake cases. Reiterating his party's support to the farmers' agitation, Yadav said the three new farm laws will ruin the poor.

To a question on the induction of former IAS officer A K Sharma into the BJP, Akhilesh hoped that now the works started by his government, including the road projects in Sharma's native Mau district, would be speeded up. However, he exuded confidence in grabbing the power in the assembly elections next year, claiming that people have decided to uproot the BJP government.

He also alleged corruption in a scheme for toilets.

When asked about a drive to collect funds for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Akhilesh termed it a "political programme" of the BJP.

"There is a tradition of taking donations for religious purposes in all faiths. But the BJP is now making it a political event," he said.

The BJP has made it a political programme to divert people's attention from the shortcomings regarding the vaccination drive, job creation and other issues, he added.

