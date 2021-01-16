Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP govt in Karnataka will complete 5 year term and return to power again: Amit Shah

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:10 IST
BJP govt in Karnataka will complete 5 year term and return to power again: Amit Shah
Shah advised the opposition leaders to work for the well-being of people instead of finding fault with the BJP. Image Credit: ANI

The BJP government in Karnataka will not only complete its five-year term but also return to power with an absolute majority in the state, Union Home MinisterAmit Shah said on Saturday.

According to him, lot of development works have been taking place in the state under the leadership of chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

Shah advised the opposition leaders to work for the well-being of people instead of finding fault with the BJP.

''I have been reading the statements of Congress leaders that this will happen and that will happen in Karnataka but I want to tell everyone that the BJP government will not only complete the five-year term but also return to power for five years with an absolute majority,'' Shah said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of police quarters in Bengaluru, besides virtual inauguration of the Indian Reserved Battalion at Vijayapura and the EmergencyResponse Support System (ERSS) here.

The Centre and the state are committed to the development for Karnataka, Shah added.

The opposition Congress has been mocking Chief MinisterYediyurappa over dynasty politics allegations made against him by some BJP legislators after the cabinet expansion.

A few legislators had rebelled against Yediyurappasoon after the cabinet expansion on Wednesday after they were left out.

Referring to the coronavirus vaccination drive, Shah said the drive has begun in the country in a big way and the results will be visible in the next one or two months.

''India is leading the world in the fight against the virus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 14 more deaths, 176 new cases recorded in Punjab

Fourteen more COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,499 in Punjab on Saturday while 176 new cases took the infection count to 1,70,366, a medical bulletin issued here said.There are currently 2,578 active cases in the state, it sai...

MP sees 365 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, 793 recoveries

Madhya Pradeshs COVID-19 tallyon Saturday rose to 2,51,223 with the addition of 365 cases,while the toll increased by five and the recovery count by793, an official said.The overall toll is now 3,751 and the number of peopledischarged stand...

Over 3,000 military healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccine jabs

The armed forces on Saturday administered coronavirus vaccine to over 3,000 military doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel on the first day of the nation-wide vaccination drive.Sources in the security establishment said 3,129 health care...

University students should visit jails for learing experience: UP governor

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday suggested that visits of university students to Nari Nirketans and jails should be arranged so that they learn the circumstances under which the prisoners committed crimes and avoid them in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021