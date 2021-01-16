Over 19,000 health workers administered COVID-19 vaccine in AP

Amaravati, Jan 16 (PTI): Over 19,000 healthcare workerswere administered the coronavirus vaccine on the first day inAndhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said eight casesof Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reportedin three districts.

As against the target of 31,570 health workers, 19,108turned up for vaccination on the first day.

Five cases of AEFI were reported in Kurnool district.

One minor AEFI was reported in Anantapuramu district andtwo in SPS Nellore district,'' the Health Commissioner said ina release,but did not specify the nature of the after-affects.

Sources said the AEFI cases mostly related to giddinessand headache and the affected persons were immediatelyprovided necessary medicare.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme was taken up in 332locations across the state with each session site supposed tocater to 100 beneficiaries per day.

Guntur district saw the highest turnout of 2,274beneficiaries out of the targeted 3,100 while Prakasam sawonly 436 against the target of 2,200.

