Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term, rival alleges fraud

He told Reuters on Saturday that his campaign has evidence that the military forced people at gunpoint to vote for Museveni and engaged in ballot stuffing and other rigging. The electoral commission said on Friday that under Ugandan law, the burden of proof rested with Wine.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 01:04 IST
Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term, rival alleges fraud
The Electoral Commission said final counts showed Museveni won 5.85 million votes, or 58.6%, while Wine had 3.48 million votes (34.8%). Image Credit: Twitter(@KagutaMuseveni)

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has scored a decisive election victory to win a sixth term, the country's election commission said on Saturday, but his main rival Bobi Wine denounced the results as fraudulent and urged citizens to reject them. The 76-year-old Museveni, in power since 1986 and one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, dismissed the allegations of fraud in an evening address to the nation, saying Thursday's election may turn out to be the "most cheating free" in Uganda's history.

The Electoral Commission said final counts showed Museveni won 5.85 million votes, or 58.6%, while Wine had 3.48 million votes (34.8%). The campaign was marked by a deadly crackdown by security forces on Wine, other opposition candidates and their supporters. In the run-up to the vote, local civil society groups and foreign governments questioned its credibility and transparency, after scores of requests for accreditation to monitor the election were denied.

The United States and an African election monitoring group complained of election irregularities. Britain said it was concerned by a national internet shutdown that began the day before the vote, and that it said constrained freedoms and "clearly limited the transparency of the elections". In a statement, British Minister for Africa James Duddridge also called for concerns about the election process to be investigated.

Wine, a 38-year-old singer-turned-lawmaker who had rallied young Ugandans behind his call for political change, called the results a "complete fraud". "It's an election that was taken over by the military and the police," he said in a phone interview from inside his home in the capital, Kampala, which was surrounded by soldiers who he said had forbidden him from leaving.

"It further exposes how dictatorial the Museveni regime is," added Wine, who campaigned to end what he called widespread corruption. "It's a mockery of democracy." Army deputy spokesman Deo Akiiki told Reuters that security officers at Wine's house were assessing threats he could face: "So they might be preventing him in the interest of his own safety."

Museveni argued in the campaign that his long experience makes him a good leader and promised to keep delivering stability and progress. Wearing his signature hat and speaking from his rural home on Saturday evening, Museveni criticised "the elite" for problems with the national education and health systems and noted that Uganda has surplus supplies of sugar, milk and maize.

Reprising a familiar refrain, he said he is not in government to enjoy a good life, which he has as a farmer, but rather to address historical challenges. The government banned all social media and messaging apps on Tuesday. On Wednesday it ordered the internet shut off and has not yet restored it.

'THEY WILL KILL US' After the results were announced, many neighbourhoods in normally bustling Kampala were unusually quiet as nightfall approached. Soldiers and police who had patrolled throughout the day remained on the streets in large numbers, witnesses said.

"These gunmen are all over and they are ready to kill," said Innocent Mutambi, 26, a welder. "I am sure what they announced is false, but right now we can't take them on, they will kill us." Hundreds of the president's supporters rode motorcycles from the election tallying centre to downtown, where people danced with posters bearing the president's face.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has said he has video proof of voter fraud that he will share once internet connections are restored. He told Reuters on Saturday that his campaign has evidence that the military forced people at gunpoint to vote for Museveni and engaged in ballot stuffing and another rigging.

The electoral commission said on Friday that under Ugandan law, the burden of proof rested with Wine. Reuters has not independently verified Wine's claims.

'FUNDAMENTALLY FLAWED'

The Africa Elections Watch coalition, which deployed 2,000 observers in 146 districts, said in a statement that they had observed irregularities, including the late opening of most polling stations, missing ballot papers, and illegally opened ballot boxes.

The African Union also sent an observer mission but had no comment yet on the vote. The U.S. State Department's top diplomat for Africa, Tibor Nagy, said in a tweet on Saturday that the "electoral process has been fundamentally flawed". He cited fraud reports, denial of accreditation to observers, violence and harassment of opposition members, and the arrest of civil society activists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Baked Alaska' arrested in Capitol Hill riot -FBI

Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who goes by the handle Baked Alaska, was arrested on Friday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Houston, Texas, according to documents the agency posted online, and charged with participating in...

Slovakia plans mass testing to cut virus infections by 50%- minister

Slovakia is planning another large-scale testing and quarantine push to combat a serious rise in coronavirus infections, Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Saturday. The central European country with a population of 5.5 million has seen r...

Tripura begins COVID vaccination drive, 1,399 frontline workers get shots

Mridul Das, a 30-year-old doctor, was the first person to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Tripura on Saturday as the state joined the rest of the country is rolling out the vaccination programme.The vaccination programme in the state began at 1...

U.S. capitals on edge for armed protests as Trump presidency nears end

Washington, D.C., was locked down and U.S. law enforcement officials geared up for pro-Trump marches in all 50 state capitals this weekend, erecting barriers and deploying thousands of National Guard troops to try to prevent the kind of vio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021