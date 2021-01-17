Left Menu
France's foreign minister says urgent to revive Iran nuclear talks

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-01-2021 03:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 03:09 IST
Speaking in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche, Jean-Yves Le Drian said difficult talks over Iran's ballistic missile programme and regional activities would also need to take place, but that with Iran's presidential elections due in June, time was running out. Image Credit: Pixabay

Iran is in the process of building up its nuclear weapons capacity and it is urgent that Tehran and Washington return to a 2015 nuclear agreement, France's foreign minister said in an interview published on Saturday.

Speaking in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche, Jean-Yves Le Drian said difficult talks over Iran's ballistic missile programme and regional activities would also need to take place, but that with Iran's presidential elections due in June, time was running out.

