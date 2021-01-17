France's foreign minister says urgent to revive Iran nuclear talks

Iran is in the process of building up its nuclear weapons capacity and it is urgent that Tehran and Washington return to a 2015 nuclear agreement, France's foreign minister said in an interview published on Saturday.

Speaking in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche, Jean-Yves Le Drian said difficult talks over Iran's ballistic missile programme and regional activities would also need to take place, but that with Iran's presidential elections due in June, time was running out.

