No side-effects of COVID-19 vaccine in Maha so far: Tope

There has been no case of adversereaction or side-effects of COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra sofar, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday, a dayafter the inoculation drive was undertaken across the country.

Talking to PTI, Tope also expressed confidence that''everything will be safe''.

As many as 18,425 beneficiaries, or 65 per cent of thetarget for the first day, were given vaccine shot across thestate on Saturday, a health department official earlier said.

''There has absolutely been no report of any adversereaction or side-effects of the vaccine following the drive onSaturday. Everything was safe, it will be safe,'' Tope said.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday eveningannounced suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in thestate till Monday owing to problems in the Co-WIN app.

The app has been created by the Centre for managingregistration for the inoculation.

Tope said it is expected that a ''small technicalglitch'' in the app of the Centre will be addressed by Sundayor Monday.

''There will be improvement by today or tomorrow. Andfrom Tuesday, we will conduct the drive again,'' he said.

''Anyways, we have to conduct the drive for four daysin a week. So, we can undertake it from Tuesday to Friday,'' headded.

