Left Menu
Development News Edition

Territorial Assembly to have special session on Monday

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-01-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 17:57 IST
Territorial Assembly to have special session on Monday

Puducherry, Jan 17 (PTI): The Puducherry Assembly hasbeen convened for a special brief session on Monday and it islikely to adopt a resolution against the three farm lawsbrought in by the Centre.

The session has been reconvened by the Assembly SpeakerV P Sivakolundhu, an official in the Assembly Secretariattold PTI on Sunday.

The House had its budget session (2020-2021) for nearlya week in July last.

The Speaker had adjourned the proceedings of the Housesine die on July 25 and the House had not been prorogued.

The strength of the ruling Congress, includingSivakolundhu, is 14 after the disqualification of legislatorN Dhanavelu by the Speaker under the Anti-defection Act.

Dhanavelu was disqualified for his alleged anti-partyactivitiesin July.

The strength of the DMK is three, independent (one),the AINRC (main oppositon) has seven members, and the AIADMK(four) while that of the BJP has come down to two after K GShankar's death today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kaza voters brave minus 7 deg C temp to vote in Himachal panchayat polls

A voter turnout of over 70 per cent was recorded in the first round of the three-phase Panchayati Raj Institution PRI polls in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, Electoral Officer Sanjeev Mahajan said.Over 63 per cent voters of two panchayats in K...

Quake death toll at 78 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

At least 78 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Indonesias West Sulawesi province on Friday, the Search and Rescue agency Basarnas said on Sunday, the latest in a string of disasters to hit the Southeast Asian country. In a s...

Study reveals first-degree relative with kidney disease increases risk by three-fold

The family history of kidney disease was strongly associated with increased risk of chronic kidney disease, in a large population-based family study. In this large population-based family study recently published in the American Journal of ...

How the brain paralyses you while you sleep

A team of researchers has found neurons in the brain that link, narcolepsy, cataplexy, and rapid eye movement REM sleep behaviour disorder disorders. This discovery could provide a target for treatments. REM sleep correlates when we dream. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021