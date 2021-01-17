Territorial Assembly to have special session on Monday

Puducherry, Jan 17 (PTI): The Puducherry Assembly hasbeen convened for a special brief session on Monday and it islikely to adopt a resolution against the three farm lawsbrought in by the Centre.

The session has been reconvened by the Assembly SpeakerV P Sivakolundhu, an official in the Assembly Secretariattold PTI on Sunday.

The House had its budget session (2020-2021) for nearlya week in July last.

The Speaker had adjourned the proceedings of the Housesine die on July 25 and the House had not been prorogued.

The strength of the ruling Congress, includingSivakolundhu, is 14 after the disqualification of legislatorN Dhanavelu by the Speaker under the Anti-defection Act.

Dhanavelu was disqualified for his alleged anti-partyactivitiesin July.

The strength of the DMK is three, independent (one),the AINRC (main oppositon) has seven members, and the AIADMK(four) while that of the BJP has come down to two after K GShankar's death today.

