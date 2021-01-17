Farmers forced to agitate as opposition in country is weak: Tikait

If the opposition would have played its role, the farmers would not have to agitate, said Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Sunday here. "The opposition of this country is weak, hence the farmers are forced to agitate," said Tikait, adding that farmers' protest is an ideological revolution and it would never fail.

"If a few lakh farmers are camping at the borders of Delhi, why is the government not repealing the FarmLaws? I think the agitation will continue... Protesting farmers will not return to their homes till the new farm laws are repealed," he said adding that more than 550 farmers unions of the nation have joined the movement. In response to the Agriculture Minister's request to have a clause-wise discussion, the farmer leader said that the farmers would not have a clause-wise discussion. The next meeting between farmers demanding the repealing of the farm laws and representatives of the government is scheduled for January 19.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

