Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers forced to agitate as opposition in country is weak: Tikait

If the opposition would have played its role, the farmers would not have to agitate, said Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Sunday here.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 18:30 IST
Farmers forced to agitate as opposition in country is weak: Tikait
Spokesperson Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait while addressing media in Nagpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

If the opposition would have played its role, the farmers would not have to agitate, said Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Sunday here. "The opposition of this country is weak, hence the farmers are forced to agitate," said Tikait, adding that farmers' protest is an ideological revolution and it would never fail.

"If a few lakh farmers are camping at the borders of Delhi, why is the government not repealing the FarmLaws? I think the agitation will continue... Protesting farmers will not return to their homes till the new farm laws are repealed," he said adding that more than 550 farmers unions of the nation have joined the movement. In response to the Agriculture Minister's request to have a clause-wise discussion, the farmer leader said that the farmers would not have a clause-wise discussion. The next meeting between farmers demanding the repealing of the farm laws and representatives of the government is scheduled for January 19.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kaza voters brave minus 7 deg C temp to vote in Himachal panchayat polls

A voter turnout of over 70 per cent was recorded in the first round of the three-phase Panchayati Raj Institution PRI polls in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, Electoral Officer Sanjeev Mahajan said.Over 63 per cent voters of two panchayats in K...

Quake death toll at 78 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

At least 78 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Indonesias West Sulawesi province on Friday, the Search and Rescue agency Basarnas said on Sunday, the latest in a string of disasters to hit the Southeast Asian country. In a s...

Study reveals first-degree relative with kidney disease increases risk by three-fold

The family history of kidney disease was strongly associated with increased risk of chronic kidney disease, in a large population-based family study. In this large population-based family study recently published in the American Journal of ...

How the brain paralyses you while you sleep

A team of researchers has found neurons in the brain that link, narcolepsy, cataplexy, and rapid eye movement REM sleep behaviour disorder disorders. This discovery could provide a target for treatments. REM sleep correlates when we dream. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021