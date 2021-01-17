Left Menu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Islamic terrorist: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Sunday called West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee an Islamic terrorist and said she will have to take refuge in Bangladesh after the assembly elections in her state.The UP Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs alleged that the West Bengal CM does not believe in Bharatiyata Indianness and insulted Hindu gods and goddesses.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 17-01-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 20:23 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Sunday called West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee an "Islamic terrorist" and said she will have to take refuge in Bangladesh after the assembly elections in her state.

The UP Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs alleged that the West Bengal CM ''does not believe in Bharatiyata (Indianness)'' and insulted Hindu gods and goddesses.

"She is an Islamic terrorist. She has worked to break the temples and insult gods and goddesses in West Bengal. She is acting at the behest of Bangladesh," the minister said.

''Mamata Banerjee will be defeated badly in the assembly polls, after which she will have to take refuge in Bangladesh,'' Shukla added, referring to the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.

The minister further said the Muslims who say ''Bharat Mata ki Jai'' and ''Vande Mataram'' will be honoured in the country.

