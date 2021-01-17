Left Menu
Haasan to be out of action for a while, to undergo surgery

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 22:30 IST
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief KamalHaasan on Sunday said he would be undergoing a 'follow-upsurgery' on his leg and assured the people that he shall beback soon fully rejuvenated to resume his poll campaign.

Due to an accident a few years ago, he had undergone asurgery on his leg and he was required to go in for a follow-up surgery, Haasan said.

Despite the doctors advising him to take rest till thefollow-up surgery was completed, he continued with hisprofessional and political work, he said in a statement.

''The love and affection showered by the people of TamilNadu was an effective antidote to the severe pain that I usedto suffer during my campaign.

Now I have an opportunity to take some rest. Therefore,I would be undergoing the follow-up surgery on my leg asadvised. I will come back fully rejuvenated within a few daysto resume my campaign with renewed vigour,'' he said.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April,May 2021.

Haasan, who started his poll campaign in December saidhe covered 5,000 plus kilometeres in 15 days over the lastfive weeks and completed the first leg of his campaign.

''I have returned after personally witnessing the upsurgeof people longing for a change.'' PTI VGNROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

