Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter suspends US congresswoman over election fraud claims

Twitter has said it is taking action against online behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm after the mob of Trump supporters tried to violently storm the Capitol building on Jan. 6.The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Greenes suspension.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:46 IST
Twitter suspends US congresswoman over election fraud claims

Twitter on Sunday temporarily suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican U.S. Congresswoman from Georgia who has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories online.

Greene's account was suspended “without explanation,'' she said in a statement, while also condemning big tech companies for “silencing” conservative views.

The 46-year-old businesswoman and political newcomer was elected to represent Georgia's 14th District in November. She's gained large followings on social media in part by posting incendiary videos and comments and has also embraced QAnon, a far-right U.S. conspiracy theory centred around the debunked belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring they say is linked to Democrats.

Before noon Sunday, Greene posted a clip from an interview with a local news outlet in which she condemned Georgia election officials and expressed support for debunked theories claiming that voting machines, absentee ballots and other issues led to widespread fraud in the state during the presidential election.

Twitter responded to the tweet, and others, with a message that called the election fraud claim “disputed,” and saying it posed ''a risk of violence.” A statement from Greene's team on Sunday included screenshots from Twitter which appeared to show the company informing the congresswoman she had violated its rules and would be prohibited from interacting with content on the site for 12 hours.

Greene urged Congress to “act to protect free speech'' in her statement.

The action comes a little more than a week after Twitter banned Trump from the platform, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol this month.

As of Jan. 12, Twitter had also suspended more than 70,000 accounts associated with QAnon as it attempted to rein in harmful activity ahead of the presidential inauguration. Twitter has said it is taking action against online behaviour “that has the potential to lead to offline harm'' after the mob of Trump supporters tried to violently storm the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Greene's suspension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia push lead to 276 in fourth test decider

Australia stretched their lead to 276 runs in the fourth test decider against India in Brisbane on Monday before rain brought tea early with the hosts having reached 243 for seven. Tailender Pat Cummins was two not out, with Mitchell Starc ...

Parler's website is back online, but app still not in stores

The chief executive of social media platform Parler, popular with American right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, posted a brief message on the companys website. Parlers app, however, remains offline.Hell...

China, Hong Kong stocks climb on upbeat GDP data

China and Hong Kong shares climbed on Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected gross domestic product data GDP pointing to a solid recovery in the worlds second-largest economy. The CSI300 index rose 0.8 to 5,504.17 by the end of t...

NFL-Chargers appoint Rams defensive coordinator Staley as new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have named LA Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, the National Football League team said on Sunday. The move comes after the Chargers ended Anthony Lynns four-year run as head coach fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021