Starbucks temporarily shuts NYC stores over protest fears

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:49 IST
Starbucks closed some New York City stores on Sunday “out of an abundance of caution” as cities across the U.S. braced for protests and potential unrest ahead of President-Elect Joe Bidens inauguration.

Starbucks spokesperson Jessica Conradson said the Manhattan stores were expected to reopen Monday.

The Seattle-based company said it went ahead with the temporary closures because many people working in the stores live outside of Manhattan and might've gotten stuck from getting home if protests were to break out and disrupt transit service.

Some darkened stores had signs noting their temporary closure.

There were no major protests in New York City on Sunday. Public officials have said there are no specific, credible threats to the city stemming from the election or the violence Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

The NYPD said it has increased security around certain government locations in the city as a precaution.

At the state capitol in Albany, it was a quiet day despite fears stoked by warnings of an armed protest, with a smattering of counter-protesters outnumbering Trump supporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

