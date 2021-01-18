Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vice President Pence thanks U.S. troops at Fort Drum

And to the 1st Brigade combat team, welcome home. The 1st Brigade recently returned from Afghanistan.Karen Pence, speaking before her husband took the podium, became emotional and briefly faltered as she addressed the troops.It is such an honour to be with you here I go for our very last trip as vice president and second lady of the United States, she said.The Pences thanked the sailors at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California on Saturday.Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in as Pences successor on Wednesday.

PTI | Fortdrum | Updated: 18-01-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 09:17 IST
Vice President Pence thanks U.S. troops at Fort Drum

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife made their final official appearance together Sunday with a visit to Fort Drum, where they thanked the 10th Mountain Division and their families for their service.

“I'm here to deliver a very simple message to each and every one of you on behalf of your commander and chief, and every American,'' Pence said.

''Thank you for your service. And to the 1st Brigade combat team, welcome home.” The 1st Brigade recently returned from Afghanistan.

Karen Pence, speaking before her husband took the podium, became emotional and briefly faltered as she addressed the troops.

“It is such an honour to be with you — here I go — for our very last trip as vice president and second lady of the United States,” she said.

The Pences thanked the sailors at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California on Saturday.

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in as Pence's successor on Wednesday. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will become the nation's first second gentleman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia push lead to 276 in fourth test decider

Australia stretched their lead to 276 runs in the fourth test decider against India in Brisbane on Monday before rain brought tea early with the hosts having reached 243 for seven. Tailender Pat Cummins was two not out, with Mitchell Starc ...

Parler's website is back online, but app still not in stores

The chief executive of social media platform Parler, popular with American right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, posted a brief message on the companys website. Parlers app, however, remains offline.Hell...

China, Hong Kong stocks climb on upbeat GDP data

China and Hong Kong shares climbed on Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected gross domestic product data GDP pointing to a solid recovery in the worlds second-largest economy. The CSI300 index rose 0.8 to 5,504.17 by the end of t...

NFL-Chargers appoint Rams defensive coordinator Staley as new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have named LA Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, the National Football League team said on Sunday. The move comes after the Chargers ended Anthony Lynns four-year run as head coach fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021