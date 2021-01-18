Remove 'Tandav' from platform or face criminal proceedings: Kapil Mishra's notice to Amazon Prime
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra has sent a legal notice to Amazon Prime Video demanding the immediate removal of web series 'Tandav' from its platform.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 13:01 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra has sent a legal notice to Amazon Prime Video demanding the immediate removal of web series 'Tandav' from its platform. "Have issued Legal Notice to Amazon India to immediately remove #Tandav from its platform or face criminal proceedings," Mishra tweeted.
Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken cognizance of complaints against web series Taandav and sought an explanation from Amazon Prime Video, sources said. The Ministry has also summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connection with the controversy around the web series, they added.
Earlier, two BJP leaders alleged that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series 'Tandav' hurt Hindu religious sentiments. BJP leader Ram Kadam had earlier said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station against 'Tandav'.
Expressing similar concerns, BJP leader Manoj Kotak had written to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar."It seems that the makers of Tandav have mocked Hindu gods and disrespected Hindu religious sentiments. I urge the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ban Tandav for the meantime," Kotak wrote. He alleged that the series has hurt the sentiments of Hindus and he would not tolerate this. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
