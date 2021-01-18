Left Menu
Lalu Yadav slams Bihar govt over increasing crime rate

Slamming the National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar, former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday said crime has doubled in the state under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's rule.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:17 IST
Lalu Yadav slams Bihar govt over increasing crime rate
RJD Chief Lalu Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar, former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday said crime has doubled in the state under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's rule. Citing a media report, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo tweeted that in 2019, under Nitish Kumar's rule Bihar reported more than double the number of crimes to what was reported in the last year of his government in the state in 2004.

"Clap your hands and clap your cheek. A total of 1,15,216 cases of crime were reported in the last year of the RJD government in Bihar in 2004, while after 15 years in the Nitish government, the total crime figures in the year 2019 increased to 2,69,096, more than double. Crime doubles yet Good Governance rule?" asked the RJD leader (roughly translated from Hindi). Since the murder of IndiGo airlines manager Rupesh Kumar Singh by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna on January 12, RJD has been targeting the Bihar government for increased crime in the state.

On January 16, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said that Bihar is becoming the crime capital of the country and those sitting in power in the State are protecting the criminals. Yadav further said, when Rupesh Kumar Singh was murdered, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar released a press release that culprits be arrested.

"Who is he making an appeal to? He has been CM for 16 consecutive years and also has the Home Department in his portfolio. Who is he making an appeal to? Opposition?" asked Tejashwi Yadav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

